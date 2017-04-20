WKBN Scholarship 4th Runner-Up – Santino Diaz-Palma

The WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community campaign honors the winners of this year’s Tom Holden Memorial Scholarship contest.

With more than 200 entries – Santino Diaz-Palma, a junior at Struthers High School, was our 4th Runner-Up. Santino wrote his Public Service Announcement for Lifebanc. Here is his winning script:

A young man decided to become an organ, eye and tissue donor, and he had no idea that he was going to sadly finish one of the many things on his bucket list- to save a life. This young man’s name is Kevin Fox, and in a tragic accident that killed him and 3 other teenagers, he is not remembered as the teenager who died too young. He is revered as a hero because his organs, eye and tissue donations saved the life of more than 4 individuals, and inspired others to register to become donors too. Lifebanc is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to saving lives through organ, eye, and tissue donations, but you have the potential to change someone’s world forever. Find out more at Lifebanc dot com.

