WKBN Scholarship Winner – Alec Cole

The WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community campaign honors the winners of this year’s Tom Holden Memorial Scholarship contest.

With more than 200 entries – Alec Cole, a senior at the Trumbull Career and Technical Center, was winner! Alec wrote his Public Service Announcement for the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County. Here is his winning script:

FIRST PLACE – Alec Cole – Trumbull Career and Technical Center

Video

Rack focus onto an old, framed wedding photo on a shelf.

Audio (Elderly woman)

Ever since I’ve lost Wilfred, I’ve had some hard times.

Video

Elderly woman sitting in a chair in a living room.

Audio (Elderly woman)

But ever since I’ve adopted Rufus…

Video

Small lap dog hops up onto elderly lady’s lap.

Audio (Elderly woman)

I’ve been a lot less lonely.

Video

Elderly woman in kitchen cooking, dog is at feet, she bends down and gives him a piece of food.

Audio (Elderly woman)

I adopted him from the animal welfare league of Trumbull County because I knew that Rufus would be…

Video

Elderly lady in chair, dog on lap being pet.

Audio (Elderly woman)

Up to date on his vaccinations, he would have all the necessary tests, would be microchipped and I knew any questions I had I could take to the staff of the animal welfare league.

Video

Close up of the elderly woman.

Audio (Elderly woman)

I would strongly recommend anyone looking to add a new pet to their family go through the animal welfare league.

Video

End Card with awl logo, http://www.awlresueme.com, (330)-539-5300.

