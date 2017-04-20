Youngstown officer promoted to detective sergeant

Sharon Cole, one of four women at the department, was promoted to detective sergeant

Sharon Cole was promoted from police officer to detective sergeant. She has been at the department for 16 years.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department now has a new detective sergeant.

Cole will now be the supervisor of the road officers. The new role took a lot of studying and hard work, and now she’s ready for new challenges.

Cole is actually one of four women who work at the department.

“It’s empowering, at times, it tries your patience, but actually, I get treated like everyone else and I want the same respect that I give,” she said.

Cole’s first day serving in her new position begins Friday.

