Youngstown Phantoms, Covelli Centre ink 3-year extension

The Phantoms' contract was set to expire at the end of this season

By Published:
Connor Mulvaney / Youngstown Phantoms.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms hockey team will be around for another three seasons. Covelli Centre General Manager Eric Ryan announced the agreement Thursday evening.

The Phantoms’ contract was set to expire at the end of this season. They are currently in the United States Hockey League playoffs.

Ryan said changes were made in the contract.

The Covelli Centre agreed to decrease the rent in exchange for the Phantoms giving up six days on the weekends — allowing the Covelli Centre to book more profitable acts.

Ryan said the Covelli Centre does not make money off the Phantoms, but having the team around is good for the community.

