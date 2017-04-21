2 houses damaged by fire in Columbiana

Neighbors a few blocks away said they heard a loud boom coming from the direction of the fire

By Published:
Two houses were damaged by fie in Columbiana, Ohio.

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters in Columbiana County are investigating the cause of a fire Friday that damaged two homes.

Crews were called just before 1 a.m. to a house on 7th Street.

When firefighters arrived, the flames from the garage of the house had spread to a neighboring home.

Everyone got out of both houses unharmed.

Neighbors a few blocks away said they heard a loud boom coming from the direction of the fire.

Police said there was a lot of lightning in the area just before the fire started.

A cause has not been determined.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s