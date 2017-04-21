2 houses damaged by fire in Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters in Columbiana County are investigating the cause of a fire Friday that damaged two homes.

Crews were called just before 1 a.m. to a house on 7th Street.

When firefighters arrived, the flames from the garage of the house had spread to a neighboring home.

Everyone got out of both houses unharmed.

Neighbors a few blocks away said they heard a loud boom coming from the direction of the fire.

Police said there was a lot of lightning in the area just before the fire started.

A cause has not been determined.