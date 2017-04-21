Another toddler found walking alone on busy Youngstown street

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Another toddler was found wandering a busy Youngstown street by himself on Friday.

This time it happened on Belmont Avenue — in the area of Foster Avenue and Fairgreen Street. That’s about two blocks from where he lived on Delaware Avenue.

The two-year-old boy left his home and walked down Belmont Avenue toward St. Elizabeth Health Center. He was stopped in front of the Dollar General store.

That’s when bystanders called 911 and police arrived.

“We were at our church and we saw a little boy run down the street. He ran to the Dollar General store and by the time we got back out of the church, someone had stopped him and called police,” said Charles Pegues.

Police say this instance could be just a miscommunication between who was taking care of the child, but similar situations have happened all around the Valley in the last couple of months.

