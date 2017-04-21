Bigger reward is sought for slain Pike County family, but will it help?

Investigators trying to solve the year-old killings of eight family members in Ohio are concerned more reward money hasn’t been offered

By Published:
Several members of the Rhoden were killed in an execution style massacre in Pike County, Ohio.

COLUMBUS (AP) – Investigators trying to solve the year-old killings of eight family members in Ohio are concerned more reward money hasn’t been offered.

The amount for information leading to a conviction remains at $10,000. That’s much less than similar recent offers.

In Cleveland, the reward for information about a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man in a recording posted on Facebook quickly hit $50,000. In Indiana, the award in the unsolved February slayings of two teenage girls is more than $230,000.

Charles Reader is the sheriff in Pike County, Ohio. He has raised concerns that alleged large-scale drug activity by one victim is suppressing donations.

Reader pleaded for more donations last week as the one-year anniversary approaches this Saturday.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s