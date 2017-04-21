Boardman crime activity: Woman charged with ransacking laundromat

Wednesday, April 12

9:03 a.m. — 100 block of Wildwood Dr., Michael Forgach, 41, arrested and charged with permitting drug abuse, possession of drugs, possession of drug abuse instruments and paraphernalia. Officers serving a search warrant at Forgach’s house reported finding a scale, pipes, several needles, marijuana and baggies of crack cocaine and heroin. Forgach had just been dropped off at the home by an Uber driver, and he was taken into custody. Police said several other people were in the home at the time, but their names were redacted from the police report. Police said if drug activity continues at the house, they will seek a nuisance abatement.

9:07 p.m. — 5700 block of Sheridan Rd., a woman told police she was sexually assaulted by her landlord, who had come over to pick up a check for the rent. She said the man touched her inappropriately before she told him to leave. Police are investigating.

Thursday, April 13

4:59 a.m. — 7100 block of West Blvd., Candis Sue Wynn, 30, of Girard, arrested on a warrant and charged with breaking and entering and vandalism. Police were called to Washing Well Laundry for an office alarm and found that the door was unlocked, a ceiling tile was moved and several storage closets were ransacked. Police said a candy machine and soap dispenser were also opened and money was missing. Police said Wynn was in a car in the parking lot and said she had been washing clothes and had seen a man run from the business before police arrived. Police said surveillance video showed Wynn going through the office and later stealing clothes belonging to other customers from the dryers.

4:13 p.m. — 5100 block of Market St., police are investigating a fight between a man and a woman at the Shell gas station. Police said the two gave conflicting stories about what happened. Police also said the fight may have started after complaints about the man’s parking.

Friday, April 14

10:10 a.m. — 1900 block of Wolosyn Circle, Floyd Sowers, 80, arrested and charged with gross sexual imposition. A home healthcare worker said Sowers fondled her daughter, who was sleeping at the time. Sowers told police he grabbed the girl’s breasts to wake her up, according to a police report.

Saturday, April 15

1:47 a.m. — Market St. and Maple Dr., police were looking for a man who appeared to be driving while intoxicated and crashed into a house on E. Judson Ave. Police said the driver ran into a wooded area after the crash, but they were unable to find him. A crack pipe was found in the car, as well as a sales receipt from the Shell gas station. Police said video from Shell showed that the suspect also stole several items from the store, including two Honey Buns, a can of Olde English 800 beer and a bag of Cheetos.

7:14 p.m. — 7400 block of Market St., a teen told police he was robbed at gunpoint near the Sears entrance of the Southern Park Mall. He told police he had his head down and was texting when a man with a gun approached him and demanded money and his shoes. He said the robber made off with $67 but ran when he said he wouldn’t give him his shoes. Police said the teen didn’t call police until about 20 minutes after the incident, and the mall’s security director said the teen had been asking if anyone found money that he possibly dropped.

Monday, April 17

4:41 a.m. — 7700 block of Hitchcock Rd., Brian Richendollar, 45, charged with violating a protection order. Richendollar’s wife told police she tried waking up her husband, who was sleeping on the couch. She said he didn’t wake up after shaking him and blowing an air horn in his ear. Richendollar was given naloxone, an opiate-reversal drug, and he started to wake up. Police said the woman had a protection order against Richendollar due to an ongoing domestic violence case, and Richendollar was not supposed to be in the home.

11:19 a.m. — 8500 block of Hickory Hill Dr., the owner of the Intellitech Corporation reported that he was being extorted by a former employee. He said the employee had control of jail software, which the company develops, and demanded money for the software. Police said these conversations were recorded.

2:20 p.m. — 8200 block of Market St., William Keenan, 41, and Heather Lewis, 45, turned themselves in to Boardman police on warrants for the cultivation of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said the charges stem from a search of a home on Indianola Rd. on March 28 in which several marijuana plants were found.

6:02 p.m. — 400 block of Boardman Canfield Rd., Michael Welsh, 46, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with domestic violence. Welsh’s girlfriend told police that Welsh had been calling and harassing her at work. She said he then showed up at the Salvation Army, where she worked, and began yelling at her and grabbed her arm. Welsh admitted to arguing with the woman over her not paying bills and said he grabbed her arm, but not in a hurtful way.

Tuesday, April 18

12:46 a.m. — 1200 block of Doral Dr., Timothy Furgas, 27, charged with theft and criminal trespass. Furgas was accused of stealing cold medicine from Giant Eagle. A man told police he recognized Furgas from a prior incident in which he placed items down his pants and ran from the store.

7:43 a.m. — 7400 block of Market St., James Allen, 36, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with criminal trespass, attempted theft and soliciting without a permit. Police said Allen, a registered sex offender, was on Boardman Center Intermediate School’s property and had asked a teacher for money for the bus. Police said despite the request, he was found to have money in his pocket and a WRTA bus pass.

