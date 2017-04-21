Bond set for woman accused of hiding Juvenile Justice Center escapee

Prosecutors say Little drove Britton around to get clothes and let him stay at her home while police were looking for him

A Youngstown woman accused of housing the 17-year-old suspect that escaped from the Juvenile Justice Center is being held in jail.

A Youngstown woman accused of housing the 17-year-old suspect that escaped from the Juvenile Justice Center is being held in jail.

Friday, 22-year-old Miranda Little’s bond was set at $30,000. She appeared before a judge in Youngstown Municipal Court for her video arraignment.

Little is charged with obstructing justice and possession of criminal tools.

Prosecutors say she drove Jeremy Britton around to get clean clothes and let him stay at her house on Salt Springs Road while police were looking for him.

Britton is accused of climbing a 20-foot barbed-wire fence at the JJC and then stealing a woman’s car. He managed to get away from officers after ditching the car near a wooded area, according to investigators.

Officials say Little also bandaged up Britton’s leg where he cut it on the barbed wire fence.

