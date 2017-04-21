Crestview softball doubles up Lisbon

Crestview will host United on Monday.

Crestview baseball

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – MacKenzie Daub threw 7 innings as she allowed 2 earned runs in Crestview’s 10-5 victory over Lisbon. Daub struck out 6 and permitted 6 base hits.

The Rebels’ 3-hitter Trinity Boston belted a homerun as she finished with 2 runs scored and 2 RBIs. Emma Smith went 3 for 4 as she scored 4 runs and had 2 RBIs. Whitney Cope, Haley Eskra and Daub each had two hits. Cope has a pair of doubles.

For Lisbon, Autumn Oehlstrom hit another homerun (3 homers in 2 days) as she finished with 3 RBIs.

Crestview will host United on Saturday. Lisbon will meet Southern in Salineville.

