Dorothy A. Dille Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Dorothy A. Dille, 92, passed away April 21, 2017 at her home.

Dorothy was born in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania to James and Olive (Thomas) Moore.

On February 9, 1946 she united in marriage to Ray Dille, whom preceded her in death on February 6, 2001.

Dorothy was a woman of faith and a member of the Tod Ave. United Methodist Church.

She also was known for her caring ways and did in home daycare from many years.

Visit with her family on Tuesday, April 25 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Warren Location; 180 Garfield Dr. NE, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 6:00 p.m.

Besides her husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by her daughter, Darlene Gundros and her brothers, Charles, Robert and Donald Moore.

She is survived by her daughter, Marlene Fejko; her grandchildren, Sean (Stephanie) Fejko, Jennifer (Chris) Bee and Stacy Baland; her great-grandchildren, Hannah, Aidan, Olivia and Michael. She is also survived by her nieces, Sue Mostoller, Kimberly Moore, Beth Everett and Karen Moore; her nephew Jon Moore and her caregiver, Teri Burns.

Visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

Memorial donations may be made to Tod Ave. United Methodist Church; 155 Tod Ave. Warren, Ohio 44485.



Order Flowers Here