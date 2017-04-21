Election May 2017: Anne M. Wilson

Anne M. Wilson is running for Struthers City Council at Large.

Name: Anne M. Wilson
City of Residence: Struthers
Party Affiliation: Endorsed Democrat by the following organizations: Mahoning County Democratic Party, Mahoning Valley Democratic Club, and The UAW CAP Council
Office Desired: Struthers City Council at Large

Why should you be elected
I am seeking this position at this time because I have the time to invest and the desire to bring new and creative ideas to our City Government.
I am an individual who wants the best for our community, not a person seeking a position for my own political gain.
I believe the most valuable change we could offer our city is to elect individuals who strive for perfection rather than settling for what is merely acceptable.

Top three priorities
1) To bring more businesses to the city and to make sufficient parking for these businesses.
2) To continue to demolish unfit buildings and to beautify our city.
3) To renovate our parks and playgrounds and to increase events and activities for our children and teens

Biography
• I am a 1977 graduate of Poland High School.
• I received my Bachelor of Science in Education from YSU in 1981.
• I also have received my Masters of Science in Education from YSU in 1986.
• I have resided in Struthers for the last 35 years and have taught in the Struthers City School District for the past 35 years.
• I have raised my family in this fine city and my children are raising their children in Struthers as well.
• I have coached for 25 years at Struthers High School and have donated my time coaching for Struthers Community Baseball.
• I have held many leadership roles during my teaching career.
• I have been active in our teacher’s union and have been a member of the teacher’s negotiating team.
• I have also served on the Struthers Athletic Hall of Fame Committee.

