Ericson guides Ursuline in Myrtle Beach finale

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina (WKBN) – Emma Ericson guides Ursuline past Brighton (NY), 7-1, in the Myrtle Beach Grandstrand Tournament. Ericson struck out 8 and permitted just 6 hits in the center circle. Emma also had a pair of base hits which included a double.

Macy Ross hit a three-run double in the fourth inning to put the Irish up 6-1. Cassie Hanuschak also had a double and a single to boot.

Molly Wilmot and Erika Vincola each had two hits for Brighton. Nicola chipped in a double as the Barons’ lone extra base hit.

Ursuline returns home for a Monday showdown with Salem at the Youngstown State University softball complex.