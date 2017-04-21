Ericson guides Ursuline in Myrtle Beach finale

The Irish return home to take on Salem on Monday.

By Published:
Ursuline Fighting Irish High School Baseball - Youngstown, Ohio

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina (WKBN) – Emma Ericson guides Ursuline past Brighton (NY), 7-1, in the Myrtle Beach Grandstrand Tournament. Ericson struck out 8 and permitted just 6 hits in the center circle. Emma also had a pair of base hits which included a double.

Macy Ross hit a three-run double in the fourth inning to put the Irish up 6-1. Cassie Hanuschak also had a double and a single to boot.

Molly Wilmot and Erika Vincola each had two hits for Brighton. Nicola chipped in a double as the Barons’ lone extra base hit.

Ursuline returns home for a Monday showdown with Salem at the Youngstown State University softball complex.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s