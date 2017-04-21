Execution date set for man convicted of Trumbull County killings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Supreme Court has set an execution date for convicted killer Stanley Adams.

Adams will be executed on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

He has been sitting on Ohio’s Death Row for the Oct. 11, 1999 murders of Esther Cook, of Warren, and her 12-year-old daughter, Ashley. A death sentence was imposed for those murders.

Adams is also serving a sentence for the rape and murder of Roslyn Taylor, of Hubbard. Prosecutors say Adams beat, strangled and raped the woman, who was found two days later in a partially-burned car.

Earlier this year, Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins asked the Ohio Supreme Court to set the execution date.