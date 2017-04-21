How to help someone who’s overdosed until an ambulance arrives

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – When someone is overdosing on heroin, the moments before an ambulance arrives are crucial in saving the person’s life — but you only have about 5 to 10 minutes.

People have been taking unusual measures to revive drug users who have overdosed, from pouring milk into their mouths to blowing an air horn in their ear.

“The first thing you do is call 911, then you try and help the patient,” said Randall Pugh, vice president of Lane LifeTRANS Paramedics.

So what should you do to help an overdosed person if you’re in that situation?

“The primary thing you need to worry about is their airway,” Pugh said.

If the user is sitting in a chair or car, he said you should lower them to the ground and lay them on their back.

“Pull up on her head, push down on her forehead, and this opens up her airway so if she’s not breathing, she’ll be able to breathe.”

If they start vomiting, Pugh said to turn them on their side so the airway remains clear, then turn them on their back again.

He said if they still aren’t breathing, pinch their nose and breathe through their mouth. If you’re not comfortable doing that, Pugh said you should at least tilt their head and push on their forehead to clear the airway.

The Project DAWN (Deaths Avoided With Naloxone) program provides the opioid overdose reversal drug and free lessons on how to administer it.

“How to recognize an overdose, how to respond to an overdose, and how to safely set up and use the Narcan,” said Kathy Parilla, with the Trumbull County Health Department.

Even if you give the overdosed person naloxone, you still need to call an ambulance because the antidote’s effects are just temporary.

To get a free at-home naloxone kit, you have to make an hour-long appointment with the Trumbull County Board of Health by calling 330-675-2590 option #3.

WKBN 27 First News will go in-depth Monday night to see how the local heroin epidemic is impacting police and the courts, and what laws need to be changed. We’ll talk to members of the law enforcement community, a local judge, hear from a recovering addict who’s gone through the system, and talk with Congressman Ryan about how Washington can help in the fight.

The 27 Investigates special airs Monday at 7 p.m. on WKBN.

