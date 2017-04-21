Leavittsburg principal rewards students with funny stunt for fundraising

Principal Maggie Kowach said the class with the highest amount of sales could smash eggs on her head

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – One principal in Trumbull County has gone above and beyond to motivate her students.

Principal Maggie Kowach of Bascom Elementary School made her students a promise. If they raised 700 more units this year in their annual fundraiser, which pays for the school’s field trips, she would do something they thought was funny.

The students decided they wanted her to dress like a chicken for school. But, Kowach took the dare even further by saying the class with the highest amount of sales could smash eggs on her head.

Monday, she lived up to that promise during an assembly, and afterward ate lunch on the roof.

“Some of our students never get to go to Oh Wow! — to different places like that for field trips. To Ford Nature Center, to Lanterman’s Mill. These are things that we want to provide for our kids. So by doing this and having the money to do that, we don’t have to ask the parents for that $5 admission fee,” Kowach said.

Kowach encourages all schools to have fun while also helping out all of their students.

