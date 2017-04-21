Men slip on heels to raise awareness of sexual assault

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – About 50 men not only walked the walk Friday night, but they talked the talk during Youngstown State’s annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event.

Caleb Self said what a lot of them were probably thinking:

“My feet are killing me!”

It’s not easy walking in heels, but it’s all to bring light to gender relations and violence against women.

The walk is a literal interpretation of the old saying, “You can’t really understand another person’s experience until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes.” Men who participate are required to do just that — walk one mile in women’s high-heeled shoes.

“I think it’s terrible that that could happen to anyone, so any little bit that I could do to support anyone and this cause, I will do it in a heartbeat,” Sam Rakocy said.

The conversation may be uncomfortable — much like walking in heels — but organizers are using the event as a call to action.

Many who attended Friday’s event at the Watts Center said people are unfamiliar with violence against women, and oftentimes just don’t want to know or believe it exists.

“Even rapes that do get reported, so very little of sexual assault victims really get justice,” Ross Fabrizi said.

The money raised will go to local rape crisis centers and domestic violence shelters.

YSU’s campus has been raising sexual assault awareness throughout the month of April. Past events included a Take Back the Night march and rally, and the Clothesline Project when students covered t-shirts with supportive messages.

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery