Milton E. Sterling Obituary

ALLIANCE, Ohio – On Friday, April 21, 2017, Milton E. Sterling, age 78, passed away peacefully in The Community Care Center with his family by his side.

Milton was born on August 20, 1938 in Titusville, Pennsylvania, a son of the late LeRoy and Florence (Smith) Sterling.

Milton is survived by his beloved son, Jeff (Jenny) Sterling of Alliance, Ohio; brothers, Ronnie (Pat) Sterling of Titusville, Pennsylvania, Dwayne (Barb) Sterling of Pennsylvania and Leonard (Ruby) Sterling of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Michelle Hawkins of Carrolton, Ohio, Ginger (Jason) Kuhn of Canton, Ohio, Matt (Alicia) Sterling of Minerva, Ohio and Heather; adopted children, Sharon, Dodi, Kenny, Johnny, Rebecca, WendyJo and nine great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. in Vine Street Methodist Church, 1544 West Vine St., Alliance, Ohio 44601, followed by the funeral service at 3:00 p.m.

Everyone is invited to join Milton’s family in a Last Supper gathering at the church immediately following the service.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc, Youngstown, 330.707.4221.

To send coldolences to Milton’s family please visit www.cremateohio.com.



