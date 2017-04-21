New Castle police arrest suspect who jumped in Shenango River

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in New Castle arrested a man who jumped into the Shenango River after a chase.

Investigators were near West Grant Street, searching for the suspect, on Friday afternoon. He was arrested after police called in a water search and rescue team.

At this time, it is unknown why officers were chasing the man or what charges he faces.

