YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN)-The Youngstown Phantoms faced the brink of elimination Friday night but a strong defensive effort helped the Phantoms force a Game 4 Saturday against the Chicago Steel after a 4-1 win Friday.

Ivan Kulbakov stopped 23 of 24 shots he faced and Micahel Karow scored twice in the winning effort.

Game 4 will be Saturday night at the Covelli Centre with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 PM.