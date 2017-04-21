Questions about the city’s progress? Get answers at Youngstown’s town hall

This year's town hall will be Wednesday, April 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Tyler History Center in downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Once again this year, the City of Youngstown will be holding a town hall meeting to talk about what’s being done and answer community member’s questions.

“It’s really just to inform residents of all the great strides and all the great improvements we’ve made in the city, and also allowing the residents to ask questions and potentially debunk some myths or some misconceptions they may possibly have,” said 7th Ward Councilwoman Basia Adamczak.

She said that might include the enterprise sanitation funds and residents’ questions about their water bills.

Last year, the city held a town hall at Youngstown State and about 100 people showed up. Mayor John McNally was there, along with members of city council and the various department heads in the city.

