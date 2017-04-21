Relay for Life season kicks off at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Relay for Life season kicks off at Youngstown State University Friday. The annual event raises money for the American Cancer Society.

The relay begins at 3 p.m. at Beeghly Center with a survivors lap. A luminaria ceremony is scheduled for 8 p.m.

UPCOMING RELAY FOR LIFE EVENTS

The YSU relay for life organization chose a happy birthday theme because they want to celebrate a world with more birthdays.

Organizer Benjamin Dalrymple says this event hits close to home because he is a cancer survivor.

“It is a tough battle and it is important to know that you have support and that people are there for you and you are not the only person going through that battle,” Dalrymple. “I just think it is a really great cause. They do all that they can to make sure people suffering from cancer or cancer survivors have what they need.

Dalrymple said all proceeds go to cancer research, treatment, and other services.

Last year, the YSU relay raised $10,000. This year the goal is $15,000.

In 2015, the money raised from Relay for Life nationwide provided more than 300,000 rides for patients to and from treatment and provided 350,000 nights of free lodging at the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge.

Registration is still available for the YSU relay.