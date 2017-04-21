Reserve notches win #12; holds off Wellsville

Western Reserve will welcome Lowellville on Monday.

By Published:
Western Reserve Blue Devils High School Baseball - Berlin Center, OH

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve held Wellsville scoreless in the game’s final four innings to post their 12th win of the season, 5-4.

Caleb Quinn tossed 92 pitches (58 strikes) and didn’t allow an earned run while striking out 5 Tigers. Quinn got the win after working 6 innings. Dom Velasquez finished the game by hurling the final inning by striking out 2 batters.

Justin Ciccone led the Blue Devils’ offense with three singles as he drove in 2 runs and scored twice. Reserve was also paced by Velasquez, who finished with 2 singles.

Matthew Rawson pitched 7 innings for Wellsville. He allowed 2 earned runs and just 7 hits. The Tigers’ offense tallied 8 hits led by Anthony Petrelle’s 3 singles and Jeremy Barton’s 2 base knocks.

Western Reserve (12-2) returns home on Monday against Lowellville at 5 pm. Wellsville will welcome East Palestine on Monday also.

