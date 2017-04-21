Sharon police: Pit Bull mauled on-duty officer’s arm

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A Sharon police lieutenant is on the mend Friday night after he was mauled by a Pit Bull while on duty.

According to a police report, Lt. Jeffrey Wiscott and another officer responded to a call about a loud argument at a home in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue.

When they arrived around 2:45 p.m. Friday, officers saw the dog and asked for it to be locked up before they entered, according to the report.

Once it was, the pair entered the home and told the two men who were arguing to separate for the night.

Police said the dog came downstairs as the officers were about to leave and charged at Wiscott.

The dog grabbed a hold of Wiscott’s right forearm, police said.

The bite caused several puncture wounds, gashes, and torn tissue on his arm.

Wiscott’s arm was bleeding heavily as emergency crews arrived on the scene and took him to the hospital, where he was treated.

He will be off duty for some time.

The Shenango Valley Animal Shelter removed the dog from the home. Staff learned it hadn’t had a rabies vaccination.

The dog was quarantined.

