Storm Team 27: Becoming partly cloudy and cooler

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
The Valley is going to start to dry out. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be a cooler day with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The cooler air will stick around  on Saturday with highs staying in the middle 50s. Temperatures warm up heading into next week.

THE FORECAST

Today: Partly or mostly cloudy.
High: 60

Tonight: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 40

Saturday: Partly or mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. Mainly south of Youngstown. (40%)
High: 55

Sunday: Partly or mostly cloudy. Small chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 63 Low: 39

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 65 Low: 40

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 69 Low: 45

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or storms afternoon. (40%)
High: 73 Low: 50

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm. (40%
High: 75 Low: 52

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 58

