Storm Team 27: Clouds moving back into the area

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Quiet weather expected most of the weekend. There is a small chance for an isolated shower south of Youngstown through Saturday. The heaviest rain will stay south of our region. Temperatures will be cool to start the weekend.

Better weather by Sunday and into early next week. Warming temperatures too with highs in the 70’s and even 80’s by late week.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower or sprinkle south of Youngstown.

Low: 40

Saturday: Scattered clouds. Isolated shower or sprinkle south of Youngstown. (20%)

High: 55

Saturday night: Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Small chance of isolated shower or sprinkle south of Youngstown. (20%)

Low: 38

Sunday: Partly or mostly sunny.

High: 64

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 69 Low: 40

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 72 Low: 46

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a showers or storms afternoon. (60%)

High: 75 Low: 52

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 70 Low: 55

Friday: Partly sunny. Warm. Isolated shower or storm. (30%)

High: 84 Low: 57

Saturday: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. Warm! (40%)

High: 85 Low: 60

