Storm Team 27: Clouds moving back into the area

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Quiet weather expected most of the weekend.  There is a small chance for an isolated shower south of Youngstown through Saturday.  The heaviest rain will stay south of our region.  Temperatures will be cool to start the weekend.

Better weather by Sunday and into early next week.  Warming temperatures too with highs in the 70’s and even 80’s by late week.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower or sprinkle south of Youngstown.
Low: 40

Saturday: Scattered clouds. Isolated shower or sprinkle south of Youngstown. (20%)
High: 55

Saturday night: Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Small chance of isolated shower or sprinkle south of Youngstown. (20%)
Low: 38

Sunday: Partly or mostly sunny.
High: 64

Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 69 Low: 40

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 72 Low: 46

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a showers or storms afternoon. (60%)
High: 75 Low: 52

Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 70 Low: 55

Friday: Partly sunny. Warm. Isolated shower or storm. (30%)
High: 84 Low: 57

Saturday: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. Warm! (40%)
High: 85 Low: 60

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s