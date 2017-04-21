Storm Team 27: Cooler air returns to wrap up the week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

An isolated shower is possible early this morning. Otherwise the Valley is going to start to dry out. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be a cooler day with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The cooler air will stick around on Saturday with highs staying in the middle 50s. Temperatures warm up heading into next week.

THE FORECAST

Today: Partly or mostly cloudy. Isolated shower early.

High: 60

Tonight: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 40

Saturday: Partly or mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. Mainly south of Youngstown. (40%)

High: 55

Sunday: Partly or mostly cloudy. Small chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 63 Low: 39

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 65 Low: 40

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 69 Low: 45

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or storms afternoon. (40%)

High: 73 Low: 50

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm. (40%

High: 75 Low: 52

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 58

