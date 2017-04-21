Storm Team 27: Partly cloudy and breezy

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. A cooler day with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The cooler air will stick around on Saturday with highs staying in the middle 50s. Temperatures warm up heading into next week.

THE FORECAST

Today: Partly or mostly cloudy.

High: 60

Tonight: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 40

Saturday: Partly or mostly cloudy. )

High: 55

Sunday: Partly or mostly cloudy.

High: 63 Low: 39

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 65 Low: 40

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 69 Low: 45

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or storms afternoon. (40%)

High: 73 Low: 50

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm. (40%

High: 75 Low: 52

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 58

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.