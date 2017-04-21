Theresa M. (Walko) Tokasz Obituary

LAURENS, South Carolina (Formerly Youngstown, Ohio) – Theresa Malvina Walko Tokasz, age 94, of 3266 Metric Road and widow of Joseph Stephen Tokasz, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2017.

Born in Youngstown, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late John and Malvina Halapy Walko.

Theresa was a homemaker and was currently a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Laurens, South Carolina and was formerly a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard, Ohio.

Surviving are her children, Thomas A. Tokasz and wife Wanda of Laurens, South Carolina and Mary Ann T. Beverly and husband Mark of Columbia, South Carolina; brother, John Walko and wife, Anita of Campbell, Ohio; grandchildren, Heather Lees, Heather James, Chad Boyd, Isaac Beverly and David Beverly and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at St. John Cemetery Chapel conducted by Rev. Michael Swierz.

Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 357 North Main Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Local arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.krcummins.com to view this obituary and to send condolences to the family.



