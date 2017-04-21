Truck flips after accident on Belmont Avenue in Liberty

The accident happened just before 2:15 p.m. Friday in front of Giant Eagle

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Chevy Silverado flipped on its side after an accident involving another car on Belmont Avenue in Liberty.

The accident happened just before 2:15 p.m. Friday in front of the Giant Eagle.

Police and fire officials are at the scene while the road is cleared.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

It is unknown at this time whether anyone was injured or what caused the crash.

WKBN is at the scene and is working to get more details from investigators. 

