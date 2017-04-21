Vicky J. Barber Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Vicky J. Barber, age 72, of W. Jamestown Rd. in Greenville, passed away Friday afternoon, April 21, 2017 in the ER at UPMC Horizon in Greenville.

She was born in Butler, Pennsylvania on August 29, 1944 a daughter of Ralph and Jean (Stull) Millimen.

She was a 1962 graduate of the former Penn High School and on June 22, 1963, Vicky married Francis “Fab” Barber, he survives.

Vicky was employed as a secretary at West Salem Elementary School and as a notary public at AAA in Greenville.

She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church and Greenville Family Moose Center #276.

She is survived by her husband; two sons, Tim Barber and his wife, Amy of Jamestown and Todd Barber and his wife, Sandy of Greenville; a brother, Alex Millimen of Ohio; four grandchildren, Daniel Barber and his wife, Carrie of Greenville, Kari McGranahan and her husband, Keith of Greenville, Todd Barber of Greenville and Sergeant Travis Barber and his wife, Skylar of Lansing, Michignan and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Calling hours will be Monday, April 24, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty St., Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Paul Mitchell, officiating.

Burial will be private in Park Lawn Cemetery

To view obituary visit www.loutzenhiserfuneralhomes.com.



