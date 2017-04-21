Wilbur L. Liddle Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – Wilbur L. Liddle, age 90, of Newton Falls passed away on Friday, April 21, 2017 at home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on August 17, 1926 in Windham, Ohio, the son of the late Elijah and Laura (Polen) Liddle.

Lived in what is now the Ravenna Arsenal as a child but lived most of his life in Newton Falls and graduated from Newton Falls High School.

Wilbur married the love of his life, Mina M. Alderman on May 29, 1948 and they have enjoyed almost 68 years of marriage together.

He was the owner and operator of Liddle’s Barbershop for over 40 years. He also worked for Newton Township as a township road and cemetery supervisor for 17 years.

Wilbur was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving on a supply ship during W.W. II and was a member of the American Legion in Newton Falls.

Wilbur’s enjoyment was spending time with his family and also loved fishing. He spent many hours on Lake Erie with his sons and fishing buddies.

Memories of Wilbur will be carried on by his loving family, his wife, Mina of Newton Falls; his daughter, Nancy (Charles) Hatcher of Newton Falls; his two sons, Joe (Ronda) Liddle of Avondale, Arizona and Carl (Betsy) Liddle of Niles; his seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Wilbur is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Melvin and Richard Liddle.

Calling hours will be held on Monday April 24, 2017, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at James Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m.

Wilbur will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery in Newton Falls.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls, Ohio 44444 (330) 872-5440.

The family asks that contributions take the form of donations to the Hospice of the Valley and St. Joseph’s Cancer Center.

Family and friends may view Wilbur’s obituary online or to send condolences to his family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.



