WKBN 27 First News holding town hall discussion on heroin epidemic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As part of our continuing coverage on the heroin crisis, WKBN 27 First News will hold another town hall meeting on the opiate epidemic.

Panelists include Congressman Tim Ryan, Mahoning County Judge Jack Durkin and Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Jeff Greene.

The panel will discuss where changes in law enforcement, the legal system and laws that need to be changed to address the heroin crisis. The panelists will also discuss how the drugs are making their way into the Mahoning Valley.

WKBN 27 First News Anchor Stan Boney will moderate the discussion.

A phone bank staffed by recovery experts will also be on hand to answer questions and offer help.

This is the second town hall that WKBN has held on the issue. See all of WKBN 27 First News’ stories on the epidemic in our “Heroin Crisis” section.

