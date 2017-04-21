Yo, Adrian! Pet shop from ‘Rocky’ films demolished

The building, once a real pet shop, had been empty for several years

Sylvester Stallone, the title character of the Rocky series' seven films, poses in the press room with the lifetime achievement award at the 21st annual Huading Global Film Awards at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Sylvester Stallone, the title character of the Rocky series' seven films, poses in the press room with the lifetime achievement award at the 21st annual Huading Global Film Awards at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A Philadelphia storefront featured prominently in the “Rocky” films has been demolished.

The building was home to the fictional pet store where Rocky courted his eventual wife, Adrian. It was featured in several of the films and was a frequent stop on tours designed for Rocky fans.

Tour Guide Ben Caplan tells Philly.com he was taking a group there Thursday when he found construction crews tearing the building down.

The building, once a real pet shop, had been empty for several years.

