1 dead after police shooting at Ohio city apartment complex

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say one person has been killed after a police shooting at an apartment complex in an Ohio city.

The shooting in Hamilton in southwestern Ohio was reported around 3 p.m. Saturday. Hamilton police crime scene investigators were on the scene late in the day.

Police used crime scene tape to place a large area of the apartment complex off limits.

Hamilton is about 33 miles (53 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

