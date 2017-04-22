1 dead after police shooting at Ohio city apartment complex

The shooting in Hamilton in southwestern Ohio was reported around 3 p.m. Saturday

By Published:
Police Shooting Generic

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say one person has been killed after a police shooting at an apartment complex in an Ohio city.

The shooting in Hamilton in southwestern Ohio was reported around 3 p.m. Saturday. Hamilton police crime scene investigators were on the scene late in the day.

Police used crime scene tape to place a large area of the apartment complex off limits.

Hamilton is about 33 miles (53 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s