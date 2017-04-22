Angels of Easter Seals to walk for 40th time in fashion show

Once again, 27 First News anchor Stan Boney will walk with his long-time partner Bianca Severino

Stan Boney and Bianca Severino walk in the Easter Seals fashion show.
Stan Boney and Bianca Severino walking in the 2016 fashion show.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Angels of Easter Seals have reached a milestone — their 40th anniversary hosting a spring fashion show.

The fashion show will be held at Mr. Anthony’s in Boardman on Thursday, May 4.

Once again, 27 First News anchor Stan Boney will walk with his long-time partner Bianca Severino, who says she is very excited and always has fun walking down the runway.

They have been walking together in the show for more than 20 years.

Bianca’s mother, Gina Severino, commented on how excited Bianca is for the show.

“She looks forward to it every year. This is her 23rd year walking with Stan and every year she asks, ‘Have they called about the fashion show? Am I going to go pick up my outfit?’ So she really looks forward to it,” Gina said.

Gina is also an “angel” in the show. She says the organization is incredible.

“They support Easter Seals in Mahoning and Trumbull County and they help people with disabilities ranging from infants to older adults. I just think it’s a great charity because you never know when you’re going to need that support when you either have a disability yourself or somebody in your family,” Gina said.

Bianca is still involved with Easter Seals.

“She attends their workshop. It’s more like a day facility and they go on field trips and they give them little jobs to do, so she enjoys doing that,” Gina said.

Tickets are still available for the show, which opens its doors at 10 a.m. for the 11:30 a.m. luncheon. To get tickets, visit the Easter Seals website.

