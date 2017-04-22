Clark shines for Columbiana in DH sweep of Liberty

Published:
The Clippers won, 5-3 and 17-2 Saturday, improving to 13-2 on the season.

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana senior Jake Clark threw 8 strikeouts in a complete game effort to help the Clippers beat Liberty, 5-3 Saturday at Firestone Park.

The Clippers followed that performance up with a 17-2 win in Game 2. Clark (3-1) allowed just 4 hits with one earned and one walk in a complete 7 innings. He also had 2 RBI’s from the plate.

Mitch Davidson went 2-2 with 2 triples and an RBI, while Chase Franken scored 3 runs on 2 hits, including a triple. Keenan Green also finished with 2 RBI’s for the Clippers.

The Clippers scattered 11 hits in Game 2 and used a strong outing from AJ Perkins (2K’s, 0ER, 4 IP).

Columbiana improves to 13-2 on the season and host Leetonia Monday at Firestone Park at 5 PM.

 

