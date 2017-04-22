College student killed, 5 more injured in upstate NY crash

State police say the crash happened at 4 a.m. Saturday in the town of Maryland

By Published:
Accident, ambulance generic

MARYLAND, N.Y. (AP) – A car filled with college students has crashed into an upstate New York highway median and rolled over, killing one person and injuring five.

State police say the crash happened at 4 a.m. Saturday in the town of Maryland.

Police say the students from the State University of New York at Cobleskill were headed east on Interstate 88 when the vehicle entered the center median, rolled over and came to rest in the west lane. A westbound vehicle struck the car.

One student died later at Albany Medical Center. SUNY Cobleskill officials identified him as 19-year-old Douglas Alvarez, of Mamaroneck. The other five were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

College officials say counseling will be available on campus.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s