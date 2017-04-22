Events at YSU benefit child cancer, women’s heart health

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State was the site of a couple health benefits Saturday, hosting Endure for the Cure and 300 Sisters in Red events.

Athletes of all ages participated in the sixth annual Endure For The Cure.

Runners pushed weights, vaulted walls, flipped tires and more in a two-mile obstacle course. All proceeds went to non-profit Flashes of Hope in Cleveland.

“We decided when it was all said and done to pick a charity that meant the most to us,” said Sarah Holloway of YSU Campus Recreation. “So we went with Flashes of Hope, which benefits children with pediatric cancer.”

Each year, money raised at Endure for the Cure goes to a different group. Last year, proceeds were given to Akron Children’s Hospital.

Meanwhile, women’s heart health took center stage at the 12th annual 300 Sisters in Red inside Kilcawley Center.

Ohio, and specifically Mahoning County, are both medically under-served ares. To combat that, free health screenings were given to under-insured women in the Valley.

Heart disease is the no. 1 killer of women in the U.S. each year.

“We are doing all that we can to make the community aware of their risk factors for heart disease and how to go about correcting those factors,” said Ruth Quarles, chairman of 300 Sisters in Red. “And doing what they can to decrease the number of women dying from heart disease.”

The Youngstown Chapter of the Links and Mercy Health came together to make the event happen.

The Joanie Abdu mobile mammography unity — or “Mammo Van” — was also brought out for screenings.