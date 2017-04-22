Helena Rudz Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Helena Rudz, 89, of Cortland, entered into eternal life on Saturday, April 22, 2017, at 5:10 a.m. in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown following complications from a fall in her home a week earlier.

Helena was born in Poland on October 26, 1927 and came to the United States from Peru in 1958 with her husband and three daughters.

Helena was a homemaker and enjoyed her family. She especially loved her grandchildren and enjoyed the time that she spent with them and all of her family.

Helena had a passion for shopping and greatly enjoyed the outdoors, especially gardening and flowers.

Helena had a strong faith and was a longtime active member of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Warren.

Helena was married on July 3, 1948 to Jan Rudz and they were married for 51 years until his passing on November 20, 1999.

Memories of Helena will be cherished by two daughters, Lidia (Nicholas, Sr.) Toumazos of Cortland and Helen (John) Trunick of Champion; a son-in-law, Ronald McDougal of Cortland; seven grandchildren, Janet (Chris) Panigirakis, Krystle (Rocco) Tisone, John (Dana) McDougal, Natalie (fiancé Brent Flowers) Toumazos, Nicholas Toumazos, Jr. and Ashley and Emily Trunick and by a great-grandson, Luca Tisone.

Besides her husband, Jan, Helena was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Mary Galgozy and Sonya McDougal; a son-in-law, William Galgozy and by two sisters.

Calling hours will take place on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home, where a parastas service will be recited at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home on Wednesday.

A Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., with Fr. Jonathan H. Cholcher, Rector officiating, in St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, where the body will lie in state from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service Thursday.

Burial will follow in the Orthodox Section of Pineview Memorial Park in Warren.

The family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Helena’s name be directed to the Sisterhood of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 2220 Reeves Road NE, Warren, Ohio 4448.

The family would sincerely like to thank the nursing staff of the Surgical Intensive Care Unit at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown for all of the wonderful care and compassion that they gave to Helena and her family throughout her stay and for making her final days very comforting.

