Inspiring Minds boasts perfect graduation rate

Saturday night, people packed the Metroplex Expo in Girard for IM's biggest fundraiser of the year

By Published:
The Inspiring Minds organization is celebrating 11 years of impacting teens in the Mahoning Valley.

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Inspiring Minds organization is celebrating 11 years of impacting teens in the Mahoning Valley.

Saturday night, hundreds of students, families, alumni, businesses and community members packed the Metroplex Expo in Girard for IM’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Since 2006, Inspiring Minds has served more than 2,000 students, visited 70 cities in 15 states and toured over 70 colleges and explored more than 60 companies across the country.

Organizers proudly announced that for the last 11 years, 100 percent of IM students have graduated high school and continued their education at college or with the armed forces.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s