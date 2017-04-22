Jennifer R. Maybee Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Jennifer R. Maybee of Sharon, passed away unexpectedly Saturday evening, April 22, 2017, in the hospital of Sharon Regional Health System, two days following the death of her father, George Maybee, she was 32.

Jennifer was born August 6, 1984, in Sharon, a daughter of George R. and Randy E. Brannon Maybee.

She was a lifelong area resident and a 2005 graduate of Sharon High School.

Jennifer attended daily classes at the Verland Adult Training Center in Hermitage.

She loved spending time with her family, especially her siblings.

Surviving include her mother, Randy E. Maybee of Sharon; three sisters, Kathleen Huff of West Middlesex, Georgia Maybee of Sharon and Lori Hivner and her husband, Douglas of Hubbard, Ohio and a brother, Timothy Alfonsi and his fiancée, Delrena Deans of Sharon.

In addition to her father, Jennifer was preceded in death by a sister, Monica Koewacich.

Calling hours will be from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service on Monday, April 24, 2017 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St. in Sharon.

Funeral service will be at 5:00 p.m. on Monday in the funeral home, with Pastor Carol Hutchins of Victory Christian Center in Coitsville, Ohio, officiating.

Interment will be at Haywood Cemetery in West Middlesex.

To view obituary visit www.mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.



