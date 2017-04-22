Local music shop celebrates 10 years of rock with Record Store Day

The Record Connection in Niles has been open since the 1980s

Jeffrey Burke, owner of The Record Connection, describes Record Store Day as one big party.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The idea of Record Store Day was created in 2007 to support independent record stores around the world.

Locally, one record store owner in Niles has spent the past few months preparing his store for this day. Jeffrey Burke, owner of The Record Connection, describes Record Store Day as one big party.

He said at first, Record Store Day had a rough start, but now it’s finally catching on.

“In 2008 the product started coming with the support of the labels and artists. A lot of people got involved — McCartney got involved, Metallica — big names,” Burke said.

Just two years ago, his record store hosted the Foo Fighters for a Record Store Day performance. Burke said days like that are why he works.

“There’s ups, there’s downs, there’s sideways. You know, there’s a lot of rough patches in the record business so this is our moment to shine,” he said.

Burke’s loyal customers have been coming since he opened his store back in the 80s.

“I do this for the community, too. I think people take for granted how cool these stores really are, and to have one in this community for this long is monumental,” he explained.

The Vindy’s will perform later today at The Record Connection.

