Mahoning County Deputy Coroner Joseph Ohr dies at 51

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Deputy Coroner Dr. Joseph Ohr died Saturday morning from pancreatic cancer, Mahoning County Commissioner David Ditzler tells WKBN.

Dr. Ohr, a Boardman native, began working for the county in 2009, coming from Franklin County where he was a forensic pathologist.

Dr. Ohr recently talked in-depth with WKBN about the the spike in overdose deaths in Mahoning County.

“He was so passionate and dedicated to his work and in the community,” Ditzler said. “He was extremely enlightening and intelligent and brought new perspective to a lot of different topics. He will be truly missed.”

“Anyone who knew Dr. Ohr, loved Dr. Ohr,” he added.