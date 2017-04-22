Mary Ann Murray Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Mary Ann Murray, age 85, of Salem died at 10:29 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born January 23, 1932 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late George A. and Hilda B. (Kieffer) Fitzwilliam.

Mary Ann worked at DeRienzo’s Restaurants in Salem and Alliance as cook and manager.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, Salem LCBA No. 654 and Church Women United.

Mary Ann was also a volunteer for the Banquet of Salem, Salem Food Pantry and Salem Habitat.

Her husband, Thomas E. Murray, whom she married January 3, 1959, preceded her in death on October 21, 1995. Also preceding her were brothers, George C. Fitzwilliam and infant, Robert Fitzwilliam.

Survivors included a son, Thomas E. (Nina) Murray of Marshville, North Carolina; two daughters, Karen A. Buchanan of Santee, South Carolina and Rachele L. (Matthew) Minett of Salem; two sisters, Janet Kirkland of Salem and Shirley Stumpo of Daniel Island, South Carolina; a brother, Russell D. Fitzwilliam of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, Catlin and Shannon Murray, Ashley and Kristofer Sekely and Nicole and Michael Minett, and five great-grandchildren.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26 at Saint Paul Catholic Church with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 25 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

A prayer service will be held 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Her obituary may be viewed and condolences sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.



Order Flowers Here