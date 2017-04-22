Poland native who beat lung cancer wants to help others do the same

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Matt Hiznay’s story is one of strength and giving back.

Almost six years ago, the Poland native was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer. Thanks to advances in science, a rigorous clinical trial helped put his cancer into remission. Now, he’s dedicated to helping others in the same situation.

But the story of Matt Hiznay, now 30-years-old, begins with him at age 24.

That’s when Matt — who was studying to become a doctor at the University of Toledo — found out he had lung cancer. And he was shocked.

“Just before my second year of med-school was to start, the hammer fell and I was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer,” Hiznay said. “I had a persistent dry cough that whole summer of 2011 and never really thought much of it.”

According to statistics from the Lung Cancer Foundation, only one percent of stage IV lung cancer patients live for five years.

Matt is one of the lucky ones.

“Things got really difficult,” Hiznay said. “I had never really felt like a cancer patient, much less one with cancer spread throughout much of my lower chest and neck.”

Through testing of his tumor at the Cleveland Clinic in early September, doctors found that Matt was ALK positive, making him eligible for a targeted therapy that had been approved by the FDA only days earlier.

“So I started the targeted therapy,” Hiznay said. “And about two weeks later, I walked out of the intensive care unit on my own — under no oxygen. And two months later [in November 2011], I found out that there was no evidence of disease in my body.”

Matt Hiznay View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Matt leaving the Cleveland Clinic on September 21, 2011, after first successful treatments. Matt's wedding day on June 14, 2014. Matt working in the lab in November 2012. The Hiznay family on Captiva Island, Florida, in March 2015. Matt and Ally on the day they closed their house on October 13, 2016.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing from there, though, as Matt’s cancer reoccurred in May 2012, leading him to the University of Colorado Cancer Center for treatment.

The targeted therapy worked again, until the cancer came back in April 2014 — just two months before his wedding. But with more treatment — this time in Tennessee — he was cancer-free by July 2015.

Matt is now being featured as part of an ongoing public awareness campaign called the ‘Go Boldly Campaign.’ It highlights the importance of continued investment in research and development of bio-pharmaceutical treatments for patients like him.

“I’ve taken an advocacy approach in my last five-and-a-half years,” Hiznay said. “I want there to be something that you can grasp on and strive towards — something where you want be like that and just get back to living your life.”

But, for Matt, it’s not just about raising awareness.

He’s currently working towards getting his PhD in molecular medicine at the Cleveland Clinic, studying the genetics of leukemia.

“My hope is that the research I do, someday, can be used to make a targeted therapy for a patient,” Hiznay said. “And I would’ve paid it forward in thanks for everything that happened to me five-and-a-half years ago.”

Matt wants it to be known that he is extremely grateful to everyone locally who reached out in support over the last five-plus years — especially his parents Jim and Mandie and his wife Ally. He says without them on his entire journey against lung cancer, he wouldn’t be here today.