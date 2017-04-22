Police: slain dog may hold clues to killing of Ohio couple

Detectives say they believe the dog may have bitten the robber and its mouth might contain DNA of the suspect

CLEVELAND (AP) – Investigators say a slain dog could hold clues to the shooting deaths at a Cleveland car dealership of the couple who owned the business.

Investigators haven’t made any arrests in the deaths of Michael Kuznik and Trina Tomola, who were found April 14 by their 19-year-old son. They had been shot in the head.

Cleveland.com reports that detectives have asked the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office to swab the dog’s mouth for forensic evidence.

Detectives say they believe the dog, named Axel, may have bitten a robber and its mouth might contain DNA of the suspect.

Police say the robbers stole at least two cars along with surveillance equipment and computers containing records of business purchases.

