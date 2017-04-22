Rinaldi’s grand slam powers Mooney softball past Boardman

The Cardinals used an 8-run 3rd inning to beat the Spartans, 13-4 Saturday

By Published: Updated:
The Cardinals used an 8-run 3rd inning to beat the Spartans, 13-4 Saturday.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney sophomore Conchetta Rinaldi hit a grand slam in the 3rd inning to help the Cardinals beat Boardman, 13-4 Saturday at Boardman High School.

Rinaldi finished with 5 RBI’s and 2 hits on the day. It was her 4th home run of the year, and first grand slam. CJ Sapp (fr) finished with 2 hits and 3 RBI’s.

In the circle, Kayla Rutherford (jr) allowed just one earned run in a complete game effort. Mooney lost to Steubenville, 17-1 in the second game of their doubleheader.

The Cardinals improve to 7-3 on the season and play at Edison Monday at 5:15 PM.

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s