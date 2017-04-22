Rinaldi’s grand slam powers Mooney softball past Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney sophomore Conchetta Rinaldi hit a grand slam in the 3rd inning to help the Cardinals beat Boardman, 13-4 Saturday at Boardman High School.

Rinaldi finished with 5 RBI’s and 2 hits on the day. It was her 4th home run of the year, and first grand slam. CJ Sapp (fr) finished with 2 hits and 3 RBI’s.

In the circle, Kayla Rutherford (jr) allowed just one earned run in a complete game effort. Mooney lost to Steubenville, 17-1 in the second game of their doubleheader.

The Cardinals improve to 7-3 on the season and play at Edison Monday at 5:15 PM.