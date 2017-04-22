Staying Alive! Phantoms force Game 5 with win over Steel

YOUNGSTOWN, (OH)-The Youngstown Phantoms are still alive in the Clark Cup Playoffs thanks to a 3-2 win Saturday night against the Chicago Steel to force a fifth, and final game in the series for a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Austin Pooley opened the scoring for the Phantoms off of a deflection from a Micahel Karow shot to give Youngstown a 1-0 lead.

Coale Norris would make it 2-0 in the 2nd after he hopped off the bench, took control of the puck and found the back of the net.

The Steel would cut the deficit to 2-1 but that is when Evan Wisocky made it 3-1 and put the game out of reach.

Ivan Kulbakov stopped 16 of the 18 shots he faced in the win.

Game 5 will be Tuesday in Chicago with faceoff slated for 8:05 PM.