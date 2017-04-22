Storm Team 27: Cooler start Sunday but sun returns

Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING
I think someone forgot the tell mother natures its April! I would much prefer to have temperatures stay warm once spring comes around but here we are tracking lows in the mid 30s for tomorrow morning. The good news is the sunny skies will warm up back into the 60s by the afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Patchy frost possible.
Low: 36

Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 66

Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 69    Low: 41

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 71    Low: 46

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for evening showers. (30% PM)
High: 76    Low: 51

Thursday: Partly sunny.  Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 70    Low: 54

Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm. (30%)
High: 75    Low: 47

Saturday: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 78    Low: 54

